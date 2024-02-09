Mark leads Arkansas against Georgia after 20-point showing

Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Tramon Mark scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 95-74 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Razorbacks are 8-4 on their home court. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-6 against SEC opponents. Georgia averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas scores 75.9 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.7 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 75.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 78.0 Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark is averaging 17.8 points for the Razorbacks. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.2 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

