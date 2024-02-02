Mark and Arkansas host LSU

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-9, 3-4 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-9, 3-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits the LSU Tigers after Tramon Mark scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 91-84 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 8-3 at home. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Razorbacks are 2-6 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

LSU makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Arkansas averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game LSU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for LSU.

Mark is averaging 17.7 points for the Razorbacks. Keyon Menifield is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

