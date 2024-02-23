Marist wins 57-50 over Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Allen had 15 points in Marist’s 57-50 win against Manhattan on Friday night. Allen had…

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Allen had 15 points in Marist’s 57-50 win against Manhattan on Friday night.

Allen had nine rebounds for the Red Foxes (15-9, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Price scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 4 from the floor. Josh Pascarelli shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Seydou Traore led the Jaspers (5-20, 2-14) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Shaquil Bender added 15 points for Manhattan. In addition, Dejuan Clayton finished with nine points. The Jaspers extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Marist next plays Sunday against Saint Peter’s on the road, and Manhattan will visit Siena on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.