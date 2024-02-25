Marist visits Washington and Saint Peter’s

Marist Red Foxes (15-9, 10-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-11, 10-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (15-9, 10-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-11, 10-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -2.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Corey Washington scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 70-65 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Peacocks are 6-4 on their home court. Saint Peter’s averages 64.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 10-5 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 65.4 points per game, 1.7 more than the 63.7 Saint Peter’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

