Marist visits Siena following Eley’s 24-point game

Marist Red Foxes (11-9, 6-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-19, 2-9 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -3.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Michael Eley scored 24 points in Siena’s 68-61 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints have gone 2-8 in home games. Siena allows 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.6 points per game.

The Red Foxes have gone 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Marist is ninth in the MAAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.0.

Siena’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 64.5 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 76.1 Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Jaden Daughtry is averaging 6.7 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

