Marist hosts Saint Peter’s after Clarke’s 21-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-8, 7-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-9, 5-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -2.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Marist Red Foxes after Roy Clarke scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 68-59 overtime loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-3 at home. Marist is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Peacocks are 7-3 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marist averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 64.8 points per game, 1.4 more than the 63.4 Marist allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Corey Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

