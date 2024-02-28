Margrave’s 18 lead South Alabama over Southern Miss 73-70

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Julian Margrave scored 18 points to help South Alabama defeat Southern Miss 73-70 on Wednesday night.…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Julian Margrave scored 18 points to help South Alabama defeat Southern Miss 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Tyrell Jones made two free throws with 21 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Margrave was 6 of 11 shooting (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Jaguars (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt Conference). Samuel Tabe scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor, and added three steals. Jones shot 2 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Andre Curbelo finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Golden Eagles (16-14, 9-8). Victor Iwuakor added 16 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Southern Miss. In addition, Victor Hart had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

