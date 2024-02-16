Manon and Cornell host Harvard

Harvard Crimson (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (17-4, 6-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (17-4, 6-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -8.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Harvard Crimson after Chris Manon scored 22 points in Cornell’s 80-78 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Red are 7-0 in home games. Cornell has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson have gone 3-4 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Cornell averages 83.7 points, 12.5 more per game than the 71.2 Harvard allows. Harvard averages 71.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.6 Cornell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Big Red. Manon is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.