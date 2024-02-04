Manhattan visits Fairfield following Fields’ 27-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (5-14, 2-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-9, 6-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-14, 2-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-9, 6-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -9.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after Caleb Fields scored 27 points in Fairfield’s 91-82 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags have gone 5-3 in home games. Fairfield averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Jaspers have gone 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Fairfield scores 76.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 77.1 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Shaquil Bender is averaging 13.7 points for the Jaspers. Briggs McClain is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.