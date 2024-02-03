Manhattan visits Fairfield after Fields’ 27-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (5-14, 2-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-9, 6-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-14, 2-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-9, 6-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after Caleb Fields scored 27 points in Fairfield’s 91-82 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags are 5-3 in home games. Fairfield ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Jasper Floyd leads the Stags with 6.0 boards.

The Jaspers are 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is ninth in the MAAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Rouzan averaging 1.9.

Fairfield averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Shaquil Bender is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Jaspers. Briggs McClain is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

