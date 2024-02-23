Manhattan plays Marist on home losing streak

Marist Red Foxes (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-19, 2-13 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marist Red Foxes (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-19, 2-13 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -7; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan looks to stop its eight-game home slide with a victory over Marist.

The Jaspers are 2-8 in home games. Manhattan is first in the MAAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Jaden Winston averaging 4.8.

The Red Foxes are 9-5 in MAAC play.

Manhattan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is averaging 11.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jaspers. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

