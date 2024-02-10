Manhattan Jaspers take on the Siena Saints on 3-game slide

Siena Saints (3-20, 2-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-16, 2-10 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (3-20, 2-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-16, 2-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Jaspers play Siena.

The Jaspers have gone 2-6 at home. Manhattan is eighth in the MAAC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Rouzan averaging 6.7.

The Saints are 2-10 in MAAC play. Siena is eighth in the MAAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 5.3.

Manhattan is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Saints match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is averaging 13.7 points for the Jaspers. Rouzan is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Zek Tekin is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Saints. Durugordon is averaging 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

