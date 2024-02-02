Manhattan hosts Quinnipiac after Rouzan’s 26-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-4, 8-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-13, 2-7 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-4, 8-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-13, 2-7 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Daniel Rouzan scored 26 points in Manhattan’s 84-78 overtime win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Jaspers have gone 2-5 in home games. Manhattan averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 8-1 in conference matchups. Quinnipiac has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

Manhattan averages 66.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 71.5 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 78.2 points per game, 1.1 more than the 77.1 Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is averaging 13.6 points for the Jaspers. Rouzan is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Matt Balanc is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 14.1 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

