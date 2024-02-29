Manhattan faces Siena, looks to halt 7-game slide

Manhattan Jaspers (5-20, 2-14 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-23, 3-13 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-20, 2-14 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-23, 3-13 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan is looking to end its seven-game losing streak with a win over Siena.

The Saints have gone 2-10 at home. Siena is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Jaspers are 2-14 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks eighth in the MAAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Seydou Traore averaging 8.5.

Siena’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 56.1% and averaging 10.5 points for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Traore is averaging 12 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jaspers. Perry Cowan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.