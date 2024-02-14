Maine visits Bryant following Filipovity’s 20-point game

Maine Black Bears (11-13, 3-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (11-13, 3-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Peter Filipovity scored 20 points in Maine’s 60-57 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Bryant leads the America East with 15.0 assists per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 4.2.

The Black Bears are 3-6 against America East opponents. Maine has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bryant averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is shooting 45.1% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.