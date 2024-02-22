Maine hosts UMBC after Ciunys’ 22-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (9-18, 4-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-15, 3-8 America East) Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (9-18, 4-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-15, 3-8 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Maine Black Bears after Regimantas Ciunys scored 22 points in UMBC’s 80-75 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears have gone 5-4 at home. Maine is 7-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Retrievers are 4-8 in conference matchups. UMBC is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Maine’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 81.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

