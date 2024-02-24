Maine hosts NJIT after Francis’ 23-point game

NJIT Highlanders (7-18, 3-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-15, 4-8 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (7-18, 3-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-15, 4-8 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -8.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits the Maine Black Bears after Tariq Francis scored 23 points in NJIT’s 83-78 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 6-4 at home. Maine is ninth in the America East scoring 67.4 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are 3-10 in conference matchups. NJIT is eighth in the America East scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Maine scores 67.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 74.1 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging nine points and 4.1 assists for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Maine.

Francis is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Highlanders. Mekhi Gray is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

