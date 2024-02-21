Maine hosts Ciunys and UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (9-18, 4-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-15, 3-8 America East) Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (9-18, 4-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-15, 3-8 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Maine Black Bears after Regimantas Ciunys scored 22 points in UMBC’s 80-75 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears have gone 5-4 at home. Maine is seventh in the America East with 12.5 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 4.1.

The Retrievers are 4-8 in America East play. UMBC is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Maine averages 67.6 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 82.5 UMBC allows. UMBC averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Maine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Filipovity is shooting 55.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Black Bears.

Dion Brown is averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Retrievers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 81.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

