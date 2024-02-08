Madsen leads Utah against No. 8 Arizona after 21-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arizona Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats after Gabe Madsen scored 21 points in Utah’s 73-68 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes have gone 13-0 in home games. Utah has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 8-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Utes. Madsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Kylan Boswell is averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 21.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

