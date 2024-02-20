Madsen leads Boston College against Florida State after 25-point game

Boston College Eagles (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-12, 7-7 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston College Eagles (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-12, 7-7 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Florida State Seminoles after Mason Madsen scored 25 points in Boston College’s 85-77 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have gone 7-7 at home. Florida State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 6-8 against ACC opponents. Boston College has a 6-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 76.2 points per game, 1.4 more than the 74.8 Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Seminoles. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Claudell Harris Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Quinten Post is averaging 13.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

