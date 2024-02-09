Madlock and the Alabama State Hornets visit conference foe Grambling

Alabama State Hornets (11-11, 6-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (11-11, 6-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kintavious Dozier and the Grambling Tigers host Antonio Madlock and the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Grambling ranks third in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Hornets are 6-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by D’ante Bass averaging 6.0.

Grambling makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Alabama State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aku is averaging 3.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Dozier is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

CJ Hines is averaging 10.5 points for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 15.1 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.