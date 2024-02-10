Madlock and the Alabama State Hornets take on conference foe Grambling

Alabama State Hornets (11-11, 6-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama State Hornets (11-11, 6-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Alabama State in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 in home games. Grambling gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Hornets are 6-3 in conference matchups. Alabama State is the best team in the SWAC allowing only 69.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Grambling averages 66.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 69.2 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

The Tigers and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

CJ Hines is averaging 10.5 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.1 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.