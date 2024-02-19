Maddox and Toledo host Akron

Akron Zips (19-6, 11-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-9, 10-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo…

Akron Zips (19-6, 11-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-9, 10-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Akron Zips after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo’s 85-83 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Rockets have gone 10-2 in home games. Toledo leads the MAC averaging 39.9 points in the paint. Ra’Heim Moss leads the Rockets scoring 10.0.

The Zips are 11-1 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks third in the MAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.4.

Toledo’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Akron allows. Akron’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (49.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals for the Rockets. Maddox is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 3.7 points for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

