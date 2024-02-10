Maddie Nolan scores 19, Colorado has 32 assists in 90-57 rout over Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Maddie Nolan scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter, Kindyll Wetta dished…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Maddie Nolan scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter, Kindyll Wetta dished out seven of No. 4 Colorado’s season-high 32 assists and the Buffaloes cruised to a 90-57 win over the Ducks on Friday night.

Nolan finished 6 of 11 from the floor, including a spurt just before halftime where she scored 11 straight points to help the Buffaloes pull away.

The Buffaloes (20-3, 10-2 Pac-12) led by as many as 34 to win their fourth straight over the Ducks (11-13, 2-9).

Quay Miller finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points to lead the Ducks, who dropped their sixth straight game and are now 0-8 this season against teams ranked in the AP poll.

No. 6 STANFORD 63, WASHINGTON 59, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Brink scored seven of her 22 points in overtime, Courtney Ogden added 11 points, and Stanford held on in to beat Washington.

The Cardinal (21-3, 10-2 Pac-12) remained tied for the lead in the conference but it wasn’t easy. Stanford led by 15 in the first half as Washington struggled to make any shots, then watched the Huskies chip away over the final 2 1/2 quarters to send the game to overtime.

Washington scored the final seven points of regulation, including Lauren Schwartz’s banked 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Hannah Stines led Washington (13-9, 3-8) with 17 points, while Schwartz and Sayvia Sellers both finished with 11 points.

No. 10 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 81, ARIZONA STATE 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 25 of her 31 points over the final two quarters and Southern California routed Arizona State.

Playing her first home game since scoring a career-high 51 points in an upset of Stanford last week, Watkins started slowly. She had just six points on 3 of 12 shooting at halftime, including two airballs in the first quarter.

She also finished with seven rebounds, five assists and made 8 of 9 free throws as the Trojans (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12) won their third in a row.

The Sun Devils (10-13, 2-9), who dressed just seven players, were led by Jalyn Brown with 24 points and Trayanna Crisp with 17.

No. 17 OREGON STATE 58, No. 20 UTAH 44

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 17 points and Oregon State pulled away in the second half to knock off Utah.

Oregon State has now won seven of its last eight games with three wins coming against ranked opponents.

The Beavers (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) hit 23 of 56 from the field (41.1%), including 7 of 17 from 3-point range. Beers hit 7 of 10 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Donovyn Hunter and Timea Gardiner each added 10 points.

Kennady McQueen led the Utes (17-7, 7-5) with 14 points. Alissa Pili added 12 points and Jenna Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.