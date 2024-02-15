Live Radio
Madden scores 27, Abilene Christian takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 87-79

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 11:07 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden had 27 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-79 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Madden was 10 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Wildcats (9-15, 4-9 Western Athletic Conference). Ali Abdou Dibba scored 16 points while going 7 of 16 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Leonardo Bettiol was 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Daylen Williams finished with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Vaqueros (6-18, 2-11). Elijah Elliott added 22 points, six assists and two steals for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Hasan Abdul-Hakim finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. The Vaqueros have lost seven straight.

