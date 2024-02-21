Mackinnon leads Elon against Northeastern after 21-point outing

Elon Phoenix (12-15, 5-9 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-17, 5-9 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits…

Elon Phoenix (12-15, 5-9 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-17, 5-9 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the Northeastern Huskies after Max Mackinnon scored 21 points in Elon’s 73-72 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Huskies are 5-5 on their home court. Northeastern has a 6-14 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix are 5-9 in CAA play. Elon is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Northeastern is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 74.7 points per game, 1.6 more than the 73.1 Northeastern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Mackinnon is averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. TK Simpkins is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

