Mackinnon, Harrell rally Elon over UNC Wilmington 73-72

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Max Mackinnon scored 21 points and Isaac Harrell grabbed a missed shot and scored with one second left to rally Elon to a 73-72 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday night.

Mackinnon added five rebounds and five assists for the Phoenix (12-15, 5-9 Coastal Athletic Association). TK Simpkins scored 14 points with five rebounds. LA Pratt had 13 points and Sam Sherry scored 12. Harrell had one point before hitting the winning shot.

Khamari McGriff finished with 14 points and two blocks for the Seahawks (19-7, 10-4), who saw a five-game win streak end. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 13 points and Trazarien White scored 12.

