Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix take on conference foe Towson

Elon Phoenix (10-14, 3-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-10, 7-4 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix take on Charles Thompson and the Towson Tigers in CAA play.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 at home. Towson is the top team in the CAA in team defense, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Phoenix are 3-8 in CAA play. Elon is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Towson’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Elon gives up. Elon scores 11.0 more points per game (75.6) than Towson allows (64.6).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.5 points. Nendah Tarke is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Nick Dorn is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 9.5 points. Sam Sherry is shooting 64.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.