Mackinnon and Elon host UNC Wilmington

Elon Phoenix (11-15, 4-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 10-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (11-15, 4-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 10-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Max Mackinnon scored 26 points in Elon’s 73-67 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Seahawks have gone 9-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks sixth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Phoenix are 4-9 against CAA opponents. Elon is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 74.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.4 UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

TK Simpkins is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.