Mackey helps Georgia State secure 68-65 victory over Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Julian Mackey had 16 points in Georgia State’s 68-65 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Mackey shot 6 for 13 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Panthers (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane had 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range. Jay’Den Turner had nine points. Mackey hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:23 left to play and Turner added two free throws with two seconds to go to seal it.

The Monarchs (6-21, 2-13) were led by Chaunce Jenkins’ 22 points. Devin Ceaser had 10 points and Tyrone Williams contributed nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.

