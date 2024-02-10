Mack scores 18 as Harvard beats Dartmouth 77-59

BOSTON (AP) — Malik Mack’s 18 points helped Harvard defeat Dartmouth 77-59 on Saturday. Mack added five assists for the…

BOSTON (AP) — Malik Mack’s 18 points helped Harvard defeat Dartmouth 77-59 on Saturday.

Mack added five assists for the Crimson (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League). Louis Lesmond scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Thomas Batties II was 2 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Dusan Neskovic finished with 20 points for the Big Green (5-15, 1-6). Jaren Johnson added 10 points for Dartmouth. Izaiah Robinson also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

