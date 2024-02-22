Mack leads Harvard against Princeton after 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (19-3, 7-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (19-3, 7-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Princeton Tigers after Malik Mack scored 21 points in Harvard’s 80-75 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Crimson have gone 8-4 at home. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Chandler Pigge leads the Crimson with 5.2 boards.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Harvard’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is shooting 43.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Xaivian Lee is averaging 18 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 16.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

