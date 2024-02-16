Lubin and Vanderbilt host No. 8 Tennessee

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-17, 2-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 8-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-17, 2-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 8-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers after Ven-Allen Lubin scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 74-73 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Volunteers are 11-1 on their home court. Tennessee is fourth in the SEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.6.

The Commodores are 2-9 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Tennessee scores 80.0 points, 6.3 more per game than the 73.7 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 66.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 67.8 Tennessee allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidoo is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 27.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Ezra Manjon is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

