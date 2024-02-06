LSU visits Zeigler and No. 6 Tennessee

LSU Tigers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 6-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 6-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee takes on the LSU Tigers after Zakai Zeigler scored 26 points in Tennessee’s 103-92 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Volunteers have gone 10-1 at home. Tennessee is 14-5 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 4-4 against SEC opponents. LSU is seventh in the SEC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Wright averaging 4.0.

Tennessee averages 79.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.2 LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is averaging 19.9 points for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Wright is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

