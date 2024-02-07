LSU visits No. 6 Tennessee following Baker’s 25-point outing

LSU Tigers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 6-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 6-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers after Will Baker scored 25 points in LSU’s 95-74 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Volunteers have gone 10-1 in home games. Tennessee is third in the SEC in rebounding with 39.7 rebounds. Jonas Aidoo leads the Volunteers with 7.5 boards.

The Tigers are 4-4 against SEC opponents. LSU has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Tennessee averages 79.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.2 LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jordan Wright is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.