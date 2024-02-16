LSU visits No. 11 South Carolina after Johnson’s 22-point showing

LSU Tigers (12-12, 4-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (21-4, 9-3 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

LSU Tigers (12-12, 4-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (21-4, 9-3 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 South Carolina hosts the LSU Tigers after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 101-61 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 13-1 on their home court. South Carolina scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-7 against SEC opponents. LSU is sixth in the SEC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Will Baker averaging 6.7.

South Carolina is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% LSU allows to opponents. LSU averages 12.4 more points per game (77.8) than South Carolina gives up (65.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 13.6 points for the Gamecocks. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Jordan Wright is averaging 15 points and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.