Loyola (MD) visits Butler and Lafayette

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-20, 3-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 9-3 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-20, 3-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 9-3 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -9; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Mark Butler scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards are 5-6 on their home court. Lafayette gives up 67.1 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 3-9 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 4.7.

Lafayette scores 63.4 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 72.4 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg is shooting 43.1% and averaging 9.2 points for the Leopards. Butler is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Deon Perry is averaging 16.6 points for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.