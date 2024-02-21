Loyola (MD) hosts Navy following Perry’s 33-point performance

Navy Midshipmen (8-17, 4-10 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-21, 4-10 Patriot League) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Navy Midshipmen (8-17, 4-10 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-21, 4-10 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces the Navy Midshipmen after Deon Perry scored 33 points in Loyola (MD)’s 75-70 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-9 at home. Loyola (MD) ranks eighth in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Midshipmen are 4-10 against Patriot League opponents. Navy has a 1-10 record against teams above .500.

Loyola (MD) averages 64.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 67.9 Navy allows. Navy averages 66.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 72.2 Loyola (MD) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 17.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Golden Dike is averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

