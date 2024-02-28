Loyola (MD) hosts Bucknell after Stiemke’s 23-point game

Bucknell Bison (11-18, 8-8 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-23, 4-12 Patriot League) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bucknell Bison (11-18, 8-8 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-23, 4-12 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Bucknell Bison after Jordan Stiemke scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 82-79 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Greyhounds are 1-10 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison are 8-8 in Patriot League play. Bucknell has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Golden Dike is averaging 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.