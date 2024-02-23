Loyola Marymount visits Denson and Pacific

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-17, 3-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-23, 0-14 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-17, 3-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-23, 0-14 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Cam Denson scored 23 points in Pacific’s 89-70 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Tigers are 5-11 on their home court. Pacific allows 78.8 points and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.

The Lions have gone 3-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is 3-15 against opponents over .500.

Pacific scores 65.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Pacific has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging 9.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Tigers.

Dominick Harris averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 24.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.