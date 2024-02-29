Loyola Marymount plays San Diego after Hill’s 24-point showing

San Diego Toreros (16-13, 6-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-17, 4-10 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

San Diego Toreros (16-13, 6-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-17, 4-10 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the San Diego Toreros after Justice Hill scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 86-63 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Lions are 7-8 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Toreros have gone 6-8 against WCC opponents. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Steven Jamerson II averaging 8.1.

Loyola Marymount scores 72.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 76.9 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Alex Merkviladze is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Deuce Turner is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

