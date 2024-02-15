Loyola Marymount hosts Gonzaga after Ike’s 23-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-6, 8-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-6, 8-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 89-85 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Lions are 7-6 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Anton Watson averaging 5.2.

Loyola Marymount averages 72.7 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 68.3 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 13.9 more points per game (84.9) than Loyola Marymount allows to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 9.9 points for the Lions. Alex Merkviladze is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Ike is averaging 15.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.