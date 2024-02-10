Loyola Chicago wins 81-73 over George Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sheldon Edwards’ 18 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat George Washington 81-73 on Saturday handing the Revolutionaries their…

Edwards shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (17-7, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Des Watson added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and grabbed seven rebounds. Dame Adelekun was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

James Bishop finished with 25 points and seven assists for the Revolutionaries (14-9, 3-7). Garrett Johnson added 13 points for George Washington. Maximus Edwards also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Loyola Chicago plays Wednesday against Saint Joseph’s (PA) at home, and George Washington visits George Mason on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

