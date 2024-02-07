Loyola Chicago visits Hall and George Mason

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-7, 4-5 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-7, 4-5 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Keyshawn Hall scored 23 points in George Mason’s 66-65 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Patriots have gone 11-1 in home games. George Mason is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Ramblers are 7-2 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

George Mason makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Loyola Chicago scores 6.4 more points per game (73.4) than George Mason allows (67.0).

The Patriots and Ramblers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 17.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Des Watson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.