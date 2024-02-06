Loyola Chicago visits George Mason after Hall’s 23-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-7, 4-5 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-7, 4-5 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Keyshawn Hall scored 23 points in George Mason’s 66-65 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Patriots are 11-1 on their home court. George Mason averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Ramblers are 7-2 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

George Mason’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Des Watson is averaging 13.2 points for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

