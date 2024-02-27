Loyola Chicago Ramblers face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, seek 8th straight win

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-10, 8-7 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-10, 8-7 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will try to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory over Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies are 10-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers have gone 12-2 against A-10 opponents.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Ramblers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Venning is averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 blocks for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

