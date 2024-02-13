Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Brown’s 27-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-8, 6-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-7, 9-2 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-8, 6-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-7, 9-2 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Xzayvier Brown scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 87-86 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers are 11-2 on their home court. Loyola Chicago averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Braden Norris with 4.5.

The Hawks have gone 6-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Loyola Chicago makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 17.1 points. Brown is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

