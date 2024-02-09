Loyola Chicago faces George Washington following Edwards’ 27-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-7, 8-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-8, 3-6 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-7, 8-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-8, 3-6 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the George Washington Revolutionaries after Sheldon Edwards scored 27 points in Loyola Chicago’s 85-79 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-3 at home. George Washington ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 5.8.

The Ramblers are 8-2 in conference play. Loyola Chicago is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington averages 79.2 points, 11.5 more per game than the 67.7 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 73.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 76.9 George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Ramblers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Des Watson is averaging 13.3 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.