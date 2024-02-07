Loyola Chicago defeats George Mason 85-79

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Sheldon Edwards scored 27 points as Loyola Chicago beat George Mason 85-79 on Wednesday night. Edwards…

Edwards had five steals for the Ramblers (16-7, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Des Watson was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Philip Alston shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Patriots (15-8, 4-6) were led by Keyshawn Hall, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. Darius Maddox added 18 points for George Mason. In addition, Baraka Okojie had 15 points and two steals.

Edwards scored 13 points in the first half and Loyola Chicago went into the break trailing 44-36. Loyola Chicago used an 8-0 second-half run to come back from a three-point deficit and build a 73-68 lead with 4:33 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Edwards scored 14 second-half points.

