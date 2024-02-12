Lowe and Pittsburgh host Virginia

Pittsburgh Panthers (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-5, 10-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-5, 10-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Jaland Lowe scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 67-64 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Cavaliers are 13-0 in home games. Virginia averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Reece Beekman with 6.1.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.2.

Virginia averages 65.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 66.7 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 17.6 more points per game (75.3) than Virginia allows (57.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beekman is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Blake Hinson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Carrington is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

